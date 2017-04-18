McDonald's fundraisers, UCLA genocide: What's new in education today

In and around Los Angeles:

UCLA's law school will open a center to study genocides.

The L.A. school board will vote on whether to put an end to McDonald's-hosted "McTeacher's Night" fundraisers.

In California:

Will California step in to help alleviate the burden of high-interest private student loans?

A woman who was sexually harassed by the former UC Berkeley law dean is angry about the terms of a settlement.

Cal State Stanislaus is investigating a student who punched a woman in the face during protests in Berkeley.

In the nation:

Inside New York City's Girl Scout Troop 6000, whose members are homeless.

The nation's oldest school, Boston Latin, gets its first non-white headmaster.

