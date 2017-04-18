LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

For ParentsHigher EducationLAUSD

McDonald's fundraisers, UCLA genocide: What's new in education today

Nita Lelyveld
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

In the nation:

We hope you'll come visit us on Facebook. Stop in. Chat. Share your thoughts about what we're covering and point us to news you think we should know.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
72°