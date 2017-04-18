McDonald's fundraisers, UCLA genocide: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- The L.A. school board is expected to vote today on whether to ban "McTeacher's Night" school fundraisers.
- Debate over the fairness of a UC Berkeley settlement to end lawsuits over the sexual harassment by the former law dean.
|Nita Lelyveld
In and around Los Angeles:
- UCLA's law school will open a center to study genocides.
In California:
- Will California step in to help alleviate the burden of high-interest private student loans?
- A woman who was sexually harassed by the former UC Berkeley law dean is angry about the terms of a settlement.
- Cal State Stanislaus is investigating a student who punched a woman in the face during protests in Berkeley.
In the nation:
- Inside New York City's Girl Scout Troop 6000, whose members are homeless.
- The nation's oldest school, Boston Latin, gets its first non-white headmaster.
