Meet the 'Dreamers,' LAUSD website issues, a DeVos announcement: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- At these L.A. Unified schools, vegan food now is a lunch option.
- L.A. Unified's website went down over the Labor Day weekend because of an "accounting issue."
In California:
- Answers to some key questions about what the end of DACA could mean for California.
- These are the "Dreamers" whose dreams may now be deferred.
Nationwide:
- Fifteen states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump's DACA phaseout.
- The future of DACA and those dependent on its protections.
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is expected to announce major changes to Title IX enforcement, potentially detailing new rules on how college campuses should deal with rape.