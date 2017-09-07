LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Education officials at all levels vowed to protect immigrant students in light of Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
  • Some Teach for America teachers in Los Angeles were able to live without fear of deportation thanks to DACA.
Meet the 'Dreamers,' LAUSD website issues, a DeVos announcement: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Jeong Park was 11 when his parents sent him to live in the United States. (Jeong Park)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • At these L.A. Unified schools, vegan food now is a lunch option.
  • L.A. Unified's website went down over the Labor Day weekend because of an "accounting issue."

In California:

  • Answers to some key questions about what the end of DACA could mean for California.
  • These are the "Dreamers" whose dreams may now be deferred.

Nationwide:

  • Fifteen states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump's DACA phaseout.
  • The future of DACA and those dependent on its protections.
  • Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is expected to announce major changes to Title IX enforcement, potentially detailing new rules on how college campuses should deal with rape.

