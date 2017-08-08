Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- In her speech, King made frequent mention of her goal of 100% graduation.
- The UC Irvine admissions fiasco underscores the vagaries of enrollment prediction — a discipline that aims to meld the science of data analysis with the guesswork of anticipating teenage whims.
- Nikki Brar, a transgender 8-year-old girl, and her family are suing her former Orange County private school for allegedly preventing Nikki from expressing her gender identity.
L.A. schools Supt. Michelle King's pushes 100% graduation in her State of the District speech
|Anna M. Phillips
With her contract extended until 2020, L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King laid out her priorities Tuesday morning in her State of the District speech, repeatedly mentioning her goal of 100% graduation.
The speech, delivered this year at Garfield High School in East L.A., is an annual tradition. The event is part pep rally for the 1,500 administrators in the audience who will begin a new school year on Aug. 15, and part political performance.