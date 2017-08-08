L.A. schools Supt. Michelle King's pushes 100% graduation in her State of the District speech

With her contract extended until 2020, L.A. Unified Supt. Michelle King laid out her priorities Tuesday morning in her State of the District speech, repeatedly mentioning her goal of 100% graduation.

The speech, delivered this year at Garfield High School in East L.A., is an annual tradition. The event is part pep rally for the 1,500 administrators in the audience who will begin a new school year on Aug. 15, and part political performance.