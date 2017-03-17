Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- President Donald Trump's budget proposal would slash some federal education programs, including an entire grant devoted to developing good teachers.
Montebello pink-slip protests, making sense of Trump's budget, a delayed UC regents vote: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Montebello Unified students protest 333 pink slips.
- What Trump's budget proposal could mean for California's and L.A. Unified's schools.
- Updated school board vote counts benefit Melvoin and Gonez.
In California:
- The state softens its proposed rule for the use of pesticides around schools.
- A Silicon Valley school district settles a sex abuse case.
- UC Regents delay a vote on capping the number of nonresident students to 20% of total systemwide enrollment.
Nationwide:
- The Trump budget would cut after-school programming for 1.6 million kids.
- Boston Public Schools will get updated classroom maps that are supposed to be more inclusive and accurate.
- Denver Public Schools aim to end the practice of expelling young students.