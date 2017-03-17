LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Montebello pink-slip protests, making sense of Trump's budget, a delayed UC regents vote: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Montebello Unified students protest 333 pink slips.
  • What Trump's budget proposal could mean for California's and L.A. Unified's schools.
  • Updated school board vote counts benefit Melvoin and Gonez.

In California:

  • The state softens its proposed rule for the use of pesticides around schools.
  • A Silicon Valley school district settles a sex abuse case.
  • UC Regents delay a vote on capping the number of nonresident students to 20% of total systemwide enrollment.

Nationwide:

  • The Trump budget would cut after-school programming for 1.6 million kids.
  • Boston Public Schools will get updated classroom maps that are supposed to be more inclusive and accurate.
  • Denver Public Schools aim to end the practice of expelling young students.

Latest updates

