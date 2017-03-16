Dozens of high school students got to Schurr High School in Montebello extra early Thursday morning, ready to defend their teachers. Armed with posters and chants, they marched before class to protest the school board's decision to give layoff notices to 333 district staff.

"Today is basically trying to show everyone in our community that what's happening in our school is not OK with us," said sophomore Andrea Adame. “The students are hurt and ... they’ll do anything in their power to help any of our teachers."

At 7 a.m., she and about 100 other students chanted "Save our teachers" at the corner of Wilcox Avenue and Hay Street.

The district must send notices in March to anyone it could decide to lay off in the coming school year, but district officials say they expect far fewer than 333 people actually to lose their jobs come fall.

After years of watching Montebello school officials mishandle money and dip into reserves, the county office of education has said the state could take over the district if the school board doesn't cut millions from its budget.