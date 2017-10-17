Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The charter school network that Ref Rodriguez co-founded and ran has filed a complaint alleging that the L.A. school board member had a conflict of interest when he authorized about $285,000 in payments from school accounts.
- Michelle King is recuperating from surgery and has appointed a subordinate to run the school district in her stead.
New troubles for Ref Rodriguez, helping black students, tainted air in NorCal schools: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The charter school network that L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez co-founded has filed a complaint with state regulators, alleging that Rodriguez had a conflict of interest when he authorized about $285,000 in payments drawn on its accounts.
- A task force asks why L.A. Unified's black students have the lowest test scores, and looks into how schools can better serve those students.
In California:
- Poor air quality is affecting schools far outside the zone of the Northern California wildfires.
- Under a new law, low-income parents who enroll in English as a Second Language or high school equivalency courses will be eligible for subsidized childcare.
Nationwide: