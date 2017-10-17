LOCAL Education

  • The charter school network that Ref Rodriguez co-founded and ran has filed a complaint alleging that the L.A. school board member had a conflict of interest when he authorized about $285,000 in payments from school accounts.
  • Michelle King is recuperating from surgery and has appointed a subordinate to run the school district in her stead.
New troubles for Ref Rodriguez, helping black students, tainted air in NorCal schools: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Ref Rodriguez (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • The charter school network that L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez co-founded has filed a complaint  with state regulators, alleging that Rodriguez had a conflict of interest when he authorized about $285,000 in payments drawn on its accounts.
  • A task force asks why L.A. Unified's black students have the lowest test scores, and looks into how schools can better serve those students.

In California:

  • Poor air quality is affecting schools far outside the zone of the Northern California wildfires.
  • Under a new law, low-income parents who enroll in English as a Second Language or high school equivalency courses will be eligible for subsidized childcare.

Nationwide:

  • A Mississippi school board pulled "To Kill A Mockingbird" from an eighth-grade reading list.
  • A Houston teachers union leader wants state education officials to cancel standardized testing this year and use the money they save to rebuild schools. 

