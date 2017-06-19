LOCAL Education

  • Amid an environment of uncertain immigration policy, UC Immigration Legal Services Center's lawyers have seen a dramatic increase in need.
  • Megyn Kelly and NBC News got tough in controversial interview with Alex Jones, who has said that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was staged.
Legal services for UC's immigrant students, Lynwood's AP change, an empty ESSA forum: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Lynwood Unified took away prerequisites and encouraged most of its students to take AP classes.
  • The state scheduled a session for Angelenos to provide feedback on the implementation of a federal schools law. Eight people showed up.

In California:

  • Uncertainty over President Trump's immigration policies has boosted demand for UC's immigration student legal services.
  • The state budget approved last week lets more families qualify for subsidized childcare.

Nationwide:

  • The Trump administration's new guidelines on transgender student protections change course on bathroom access cases.
  • A look at private emails Seattle parents sent to school staffers after teachers came to school wearing Black Lives Matter shirts.

