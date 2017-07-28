Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- UC Irvine is under fire for rescinding the admission offers of 499 students.
- A new law places limits on who can interview alleged child sex abuse victims, and for how long.
More random searches, a savings consultant and Dallas' worst elementary school: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified is pushing principals to meet district requirements for using random searches and metal detector scans to find students' weapons.
- The L.A. City Council voted to hire a consultant to look at whether LAUSD should create a savings account program for students.
In California:
- A school finance expert recommends boosting school funding by giving school districts the ability to tax themselves.
- A new report found that California's rural school districts don't have access to enough teacher professional development resources to ensure a smooth implementation of the Common Core.
Nationwide:
- A heartbreaking look into the lowest-performing elementary school in Dallas, which is closing.
- How school segregation evolved into modern-day gerrymandering.