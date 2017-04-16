Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
In California, teens can now register in advance to be voters
|Joy Resmovits
Teens, it's time to get ready to vote.
California's Secretary of State Alex Padilla recently announced that most 16- and 17-year-olds now can pre-register to vote. When they turn 18, their registration will automatically activate.
Who is qualified? Citizens who are California residents, not imprisoned for a felony and not prohibited from voting by a court because of mental incompetency.
Padilla will visit Sylmar High School on Monday to spread the word.
It's about to be High School Voter Education Weeks (yes, weeks), after all.