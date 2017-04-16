LOCAL Education

In California, teens can now register in advance to be voters

Joy Resmovits
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla (John Myers / Los Angeles Times)
Teens, it's time to get ready to vote. 

California's Secretary of State Alex Padilla recently announced that most 16- and 17-year-olds now can pre-register to vote. When they turn 18, their registration will automatically activate.

Who is qualified? Citizens who are California residents, not imprisoned for a felony and not prohibited from voting by a court because of mental incompetency.

Padilla will visit Sylmar High School on Monday to spread the word. 

It's about to be High School Voter Education Weeks (yes, weeks), after all. 

