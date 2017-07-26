New audio about the USC med school dean, a law to protect child abuse victims: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- A newly-released audio recording shows that the Pasadena police officer who questioned Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito about the overdose of a young woman was skeptical of his account.
- A new law places limits on who can interview alleged child sex abuse victims, and for how long.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Newly released audio shows that the Pasadena police officer who questioned a former USC medical school dean's account about a young woman's overdose was skeptical about what the dean told him.
- A former Los Angeles Unified School District engineer alleges that he was fired because he was open about being Muslim and reported on safety concerns he had about district buildings.
In California:
- Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that places limits on interviewing child abuse victims in civil litigation.
- Inside the debate over how to increase financial transparency and reduce fraud in charter schools.
Nationwide:
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is complicating things for Democrats who support school choice.
- New York state might soon allow charter schools to certify their own teachers.