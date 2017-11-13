LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Charter schools in L.A. got some, but not all, of the rule changes they wanted from the district.
  • Cal State trustees took a public stand on standing up for "Dreamers."
New charter rules, California's foreign students, Detroit's deal for teachers: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Pamela Hassell / Associated Press)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • A close look at how rules governing charter schools in L.A. Unified are changing.
  • How one elementary school drew on "CSI" to get students to use their math

In California:

  • While fewer new foreign students enrolled in colleges in the U.S. this year, California is still their top choice.
  • Research shows that California has many jobs that pay well and don't require employees to have a bachelor's degree.

Nationwide:

  • Some students in Fairfax, Va., are powering a wind turbine as they learn about renewable energy.
  • Detroit is giving local educators 50% off on home auction prices.

Latest updates

