- Charter schools in L.A. got some, but not all, of the rule changes they wanted from the district.
- Cal State trustees took a public stand on standing up for "Dreamers."
New charter rules, California's foreign students, Detroit's deal for teachers: What's new in education
In and around Los Angeles:
- A close look at how rules governing charter schools in L.A. Unified are changing.
- How one elementary school drew on "CSI" to get students to use their math.
In California:
- While fewer new foreign students enrolled in colleges in the U.S. this year, California is still their top choice.
- Research shows that California has many jobs that pay well and don't require employees to have a bachelor's degree.
Nationwide:
- Some students in Fairfax, Va., are powering a wind turbine as they learn about renewable energy.
- Detroit is giving local educators 50% off on home auction prices.