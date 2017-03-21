'Tis the season for introducing new bills in the California Legislature, and restaging some familiar legislative fights over education, including teacher tenure.

Assemblywoman Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) has introduced Assembly Bill 1220 to extend the time period for teachers to earn the strong job protections of tenure from two to three years.

A previous effort to extend the probationary period, led by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, failed at the ballot box. A lawsuit, Vergara vs. California, to do away with current tenure rules and some other teacher job protections prevailed at the trial court level in Los Angeles, then was overturned on appeal.

Weber's proposed extension would bring California more in line with many other states, and some union leaders could accept the change with minimal protest. But they are not likely to give ground without a corresponding gain on another front.

One such possibility emerged last week, when the local teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, highlighted bills intended to clip the wings of charter schools — targeting their growth and public accountability.

But charter schools — which are taxpayer-funded, privately operated public schools — would have something to say about that. Like the teachers unions, the state charter association is a powerful special interest group. Its legislative agenda includes supporting or opposing bills that run directly counter to what the unions want.

One bill on its wish list is being assembled in final form by state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). It would put charters first in line to acquire surplus property being sold or given away by a local school district, according to the California Charter Schools Assn. Finding adequate, affordable locations for charter schools has been a persistent problem.