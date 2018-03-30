New guidelines for protecting immigrant students, Howard building occupied, reporting on 'ineffective teachers': What's new in education

Mar. 30, 2018, 9:58 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
Stevante Clark called for more resources for students at his brother Stephon’s funeral.
A local teacher was inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame.
Mar. 30, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Earlier this month, Melissa Abdo visited a class of future schoolteachers — education majors at
Mar. 30, 2018, 5:55 a.m.
As the fight over California’s immigration laws intensifies, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Friday released a policy guide for school officials that lays out how they can protect students from immigration enforcement on school grounds.
The guide details the steps school officials should take if federal immigration agents try to detain someone on campus, or if a child’s parents have been detained or deported. It also instructs schools on how to shield the immigration status of students and their family members, and illustrates the kinds of court records federal officials must present before entering campuses.
Mar. 29, 2018, 11:38 a.m.
The brother of the suspected Florida high school gunman pleaded no contest Thursday to trespassing on the campus where the deadly rampage happened and was sentenced to time served and six months of probation.
Mar. 29, 2018, 9:07 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
A task force advising L.A. Unified wants clearer data on the district’s performance, starting with school report cards.
The district and the Music Center are staging a benefit concert for arts education in April.
Mar. 29, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Officials at
Mar. 28, 2018, 3:07 p.m.
Thousands of people who thought they had been given $4,000 a year from the federal government in exchange for promising their services to high-need classrooms now find they owe the government money.
Many teachers have had federal grants taken away and turned into loans, often for paperwork errors, according to a government report whose contents were first revealed by NPR on Wednesday.
The fund, known as the TEACH Grant, gives college students preparing to become teachers up to $4,000 each academic year. In exchange for the money, the students must agree to teach in a high-needs field for at least four years within an eight-year period.
Mar. 28, 2018, 9:41 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
Whittier College’s new president is a dean and businesswoman and the first person of color to lead the liberal arts school.
USC’s undergraduate student senate voted to create a committee on inclusivity, which would, among other things, work to rename a building named after a eugenicist.
Mar. 26, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
Thousands of demonstrators, including many students, protested gun violence at Saturday’s March for Our Lives.
Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students addressed L.A. high schoolers on Friday.
Mar. 26, 2018, 10:13 a.m.
Linda Oubré, a businesswoman and dean of the College of Business at San Francisco State University, will serve as Whittier College’s 15th president starting in July, the school announced Monday.