Students, parents approve of later school start times

Should California start the school day later?

That question is at the center of efforts by some state lawmakers to push back start times for middle and high schools to 8:30 a.m. or later, a proposal that is controversial mainly for adults.

For students, the question of whether it would be good to wake up later is not a question at all.

Five L.A. Unified schools are testing later start times ranging from 8:30 to 9 a.m. this year. At Los Angeles Academy Middle School in South Los Angeles, parents and students said they liked having an extra 45 minutes to get ready and out the door.