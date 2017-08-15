Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Welcome back to school, Angelenos. Here are eight new things you should know about L.A. Unified.
- The district's newly configured school board pushed L.A. Unified to deep clean its schools before students returned.They were doing it anyway. It's hard work.
Students, parents approve of later school start times
|Anna M. Phillips
Should California start the school day later?
That question is at the center of efforts by some state lawmakers to push back start times for middle and high schools to 8:30 a.m. or later, a proposal that is controversial mainly for adults.
For students, the question of whether it would be good to wake up later is not a question at all.
Five L.A. Unified schools are testing later start times ranging from 8:30 to 9 a.m. this year. At Los Angeles Academy Middle School in South Los Angeles, parents and students said they liked having an extra 45 minutes to get ready and out the door.
For teachers and other school staff, the vagaries of Los Angeles traffic are likely more significant than when the school bell rings.
"Many of us commute from very long distances, and it just does not make sense to leave our houses later. In fact, it’d be a nightmare. We’d never make it to work," said Los Angeles Academy Middle School teacher Martha Infante.
"I believe a lot of teachers will stick to the previous schedule," she said. "But I’m optimistic it’s going to have a positive impact on students because they’re zombies in Period One."