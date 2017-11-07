Charter school rules, Cal State trustees, choosing textbooks: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Charter schools in L.A. want L.A. Unified to relax some rules. But it looks like there will be a compromise today to avoid a public fight.
- Cal State trustees are meeting in Long Beach, trying to juggle a push to graduate more students in four years with ongoing budget pressures.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Charter schools seem ready to strike a deal with L.A. Unified in an effort to avert a public fight Tuesday.
- How an active parent center has helped an L.A. elementary school.
- Cal State's trustees meet in Long Beach.
In California:
- A lot of people have something to say about what needs to be in textbooks under the state's new history and social science framework.
- Cal State Fullerton's president announced her retirement from that job.
Nationwide:
- Massachusett's highest court will examine the question: Can a college be held responsible for a student's suicide?
- Tech firms continue to market their wares to America's schools, sometimes using superintendents as consultants.