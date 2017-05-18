Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- Today, the UC regents are discussing how to respond to a recent state audit. Yesterday, they were disrupted by protesters.
- Now that charter school backers have a majority on L.A.'s school board, they have to actually lead the district.
Protesting the regents; coexisting on a campus -- plus, are charter backers ready to lead? What's new in education
In and around Los Angeles:
- Charter school advocates will soon have a majority on L.A.'s school board. Are they ready for the district's challenges?
- How a campus preparing to squeeze in a third school could reflect the district's post-election future.
In California:
- Protesters disrupted a UC regents meeting over the results of a state audit.
- The regents are tackling such issues as responding to the audit and limiting out-of-state students this week.
Nationwide:
- A new report shows the scale of tax credit scholarships in the U.S.
- A look at Betsy DeVos' first 100 days in office.