LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

  • Today, the UC regents are discussing how to respond to a recent state audit. Yesterday, they were disrupted by protesters.
  • Now that charter school backers have a majority on L.A.'s school board, they have to actually lead the district.
Betsy DeVosCharter SchoolsHigher EducationK-12LAUSDUniversity of California

Protesting the regents; coexisting on a campus -- plus, are charter backers ready to lead? What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
UC President Janet Napolitano (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
UC President Janet Napolitano (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • Protesters disrupted a UC regents meeting over the results of a state audit.
  • The regents are tackling such issues as responding to the audit and limiting out-of-state students this week.

Nationwide:

