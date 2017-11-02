PUC's New York problems, school enrollment time, suspensions down: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified School District sternly demands of PUC Schools administrators: Why didn't uncover the Ref Rodriguez payments you recently flagged years ago?
- Even her Halloween costume earns Betsy DeVos harsh critiques.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Echoes of Ref Rodriguez's L.A. problems can be seen in an audit of PUC's one school outside of California.
- LAUSD parents, you have one week left to enter your school choices for next year.
In California:
- The state's suspension and expulsion rates are falling, but there is still a significant gap for African American students.
- A new poll shows that most Californians give public colleges high marks, but they want more done to keep them affordable.
Nationwide:
- A look at the country's only bilingual MFA creative writing program and new programs emerging elsewhere.
- A senator says Betsy DeVos' husband broke his promise to stop donating to political causes.