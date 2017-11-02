LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Betsy DeVosCalifornia State UniversityCharter SchoolsCommunity CollegesFor ParentsHigher EducationK-12LAUSDUniversity of California

PUC's New York problems, school enrollment time, suspensions down: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Ref Rodriguez (Los Angeles Times)
Ref Rodriguez (Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • The state's suspension and expulsion rates are falling, but there is still a significant gap for African American students.
  • A new poll shows that most Californians give public colleges high marks, but they want more done to keep them affordable.

Nationwide:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
61°