UCLA's first-generation dorm floor, Puerto Rico's closed schools, cellphone struggles: What's new in education

- At UCLA, first-generation students are getting their own dormitory floor.The idea came from a student.
- Monica Garcia was chosen as president of the L.A. Board of Education on a 4-3 vote.
In and around Los Angeles:
- First-generation students at UCLA now have a dormitory floor of their own.
- Cal State L.A.'s volleyball team rallied around its Puerto Rican members and coach, who could not reach their families after Hurricane Maria hit the island.
- Parents got conflicting messages about a music teacher suspected of contaminating flutes with semen.
In California:
- A UC Riverside student allegedly grabbed another student's Make America Great Again hat from his head and verbally attacked him with profanity-filled accusations of promoting "genocide."
- A look at California schools' perpetual struggle to get between students and their phone screens.
Nationwide: