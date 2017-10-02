LOCAL
Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

UCLA's first-generation dorm floor, Puerto Rico's closed schools, cellphone struggles: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
With no running water, children bathe at a fire hydrant in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • First-generation students at UCLA now have a dormitory floor of their own.
  • Cal State L.A.'s volleyball team rallied around its Puerto Rican members and coach, who  could not reach their families after Hurricane Maria hit the island.
  • Parents got conflicting messages about a music teacher suspected of contaminating flutes with semen.

In California:

  • A UC Riverside student allegedly grabbed another student's Make America Great Again hat from his head and verbally attacked him with profanity-filled accusations of promoting "genocide."
  • A look at California schools' perpetual struggle to get between students and their phone screens.

Nationwide:

  • Puerto Rico's schools have been closed since Hurricane Maria hit, and they are unlikely to open for several more weeks
  • Congress let the Children's Health Insurance Program expire. It provides low-cost health insurance to 9 million children.

