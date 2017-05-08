Racial tensions help drive UCLA student election upsets

At UCLA, the furor started with a photo of the undergraduate student body president, making a hand sign associated with the Bloods.

Danny Siegel is white. He was wearing a suit and tie.

Many African American students were angered by what they saw as a man of white privilege mocking their community and clueless about the poverty and despair that drive some in it into gangs.

There were those, of course, who said to chill out, the photo was a joke.

But anger over the image appears to have contributed to the stunning defeat of Siegel’s campus party in last week’s undergraduate student elections — and the intensity of the reaction was the latest sign of discontent among many University of California students of color who believe that administrators and some fellow students continue to slight them and to discount their needs.