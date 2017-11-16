Read the UC regents-ordered investigation into the UC president's office's interference in a state audit

You might have read the University of California regents' rebuke of UC President Janet Napolitano's approval of interference in an audit.

You can read the full investigation that the UC regents ordered here.

It found that top aides to Napolitano interfered with a state audit of her office’s finances, suppressing campus criticism of its services and operations. Napolitano approved a plan instructing UC campuses to submit responses to confidential questionnaires for review by each college's chancellor and her aides before returning them to the state auditor.