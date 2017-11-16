Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The probe into audit interference, ordered by UC regents, concluded that UC President Janet Napolitano approved a plan that led to the interference.
- UC regents, meeting in San Francisco, chastised Napolitano for her role in the interference. Napolitano responded by saying she should have shown better judgment.
- On Wednesday, they heard about ways to make a UC education more affordable.
Read the UC regents-ordered investigation into the UC president's office's interference in a state audit
You might have read the University of California regents' rebuke of UC President Janet Napolitano's approval of interference in an audit.
You can read the full investigation that the UC regents ordered here.
It found that top aides to Napolitano interfered with a state audit of her office’s finances, suppressing campus criticism of its services and operations. Napolitano approved a plan instructing UC campuses to submit responses to confidential questionnaires for review by each college's chancellor and her aides before returning them to the state auditor.