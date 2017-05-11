Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- L.A's school board races have brought in more big money in their final weeks.
- The American Assn. of University Women takes colleges to task for so few campus rape reports.
Reed Hastings' donations, students boo DeVos, remediation reform: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Netflix founder Reed Hastings is playing a major behind-the-scenes role in L.A. Unified's school board races.
- The board approved a new set of safeguards for immigrant students.
- A Pomona College student was killed in a Copenhagen boat crash.
In California:
- CalState officials think reforming remedial education will dramatically improve the lives of their students.
- A look at which districts offer preschool for 4-year-olds through "transitional kindergarten."
Nationwide:
- Students at Bethune-Cookman University booed and turned their backs to Betsy DeVos as she delivered her commencement address.
- Teachers sound off on Netflix's "13 Reasons Why."
- In 2015, nine out of 10 colleges reported that no rapes occurred on their campuses — but was that information accurate?