Reed Hastings' donations, students boo DeVos, remediation reform: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Reed Hastings (Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg)
Reed Hastings (Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

Nationwide:

  • Students at Bethune-Cookman University booed and turned their backs to Betsy DeVos as she delivered her commencement address.
  • Teachers sound off on Netflix's "13 Reasons Why."
  • In 2015, nine out of 10 colleges reported that no rapes occurred on their campuses — but was that information accurate? 

