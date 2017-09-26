Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The California Department of Education says we can expect standardized test results on Wednesday.
- With Ref Rodriguez's legal troubles, the L.A. school board faces tough choices.
The L.A. school board's future, SAT scores, USC coach charged: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The L.A. Unified school board is meeting Tuesday and will likely choose a new leader to replace Ref Rodriguez, who faces felony charges and stepped down as board president.
- USC assistant basketball coach Tony Bland is one of 10 charged in a federal investigation into corruption in the sport.
In California:
- Less than half of California students who took the SAT this year met the exam's standard of full college readiness.
- A few education bills — on maternity pay for school employees and a furlough fund to help hourly workers during summer break — are on Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.
Nationwide:
- President Trump called for investing $200 million into STEM and computer science education — though his budget proposal called for zeroing out a major STEM program.
- A body of research finds that school quality is not the key to economic mobility.