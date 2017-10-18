Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- What are Ref Rodriguez's prospects for staying on the school board — and the political costs for the charter-school movement if he does?
- The L.A. Times editorial board weighs in on Rodriguez.
Ref Rodriguez's prospects, Cal State's local students, a school where boys are kings: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- The prospects of keeping Ref Rodriguez on the L.A. Unified school board, as the linchpin of a narrow 4-3 pro-charter majority, have become politically perilous.
- Charter school advocates want the board to change the rules that apply to charters.
- A look at Little League's troubles in Los Angeles.
In California:
- Cal State has been ordered by state legislators to find ways to help students choose campuses close to home.
- Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have required schools to give teachers paid pregnancy leave.
Nationwide:
- Hartford, Conn., has desegregated half of its public schools.
- NPR's Codeswitch spends time in a new all-boys school in Washington, D.C., where students are called "kings."