Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • What are Ref Rodriguez's prospects for staying on the school board — and the political costs for the charter-school movement if he does?
  • The L.A. Times editorial board weighs in on Rodriguez.
Ref Rodriguez's prospects, Cal State's local students, a school where boys are kings: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Math teacher Liliana Villalpando leads her students through a course at Garfield High School. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • The prospects of keeping Ref Rodriguez on the L.A. Unified school board, as the linchpin of a narrow 4-3 pro-charter majority, have become politically perilous.
  • Charter school advocates want the board to change the rules that apply to charters.
  • A look at Little League's troubles in Los Angeles.

In California:

  • Cal State has been ordered by state legislators to find ways to help students choose campuses close to home.
  • Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have required schools to give teachers paid pregnancy leave.

Nationwide:

  • Hartford, Conn., has desegregated half of its public schools.
  • NPR's Codeswitch spends time in a new all-boys school in Washington, D.C., where students are called "kings."

Latest updates

