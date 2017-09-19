Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Friends and foes of L.A. school board president Ref Rodriguez are puzzled about why he allegedly engaged in a campaign money-laundering scheme when he could have simply written himself a check.
- Rodriguez is stepping down from the role of president, but he'll stay on the school board.
Ref Rodriguez will step down as president but keep his seat on the L.A. Unified school board
|Joy Resmovits
Los Angeles Board of Education President Ref Rodriguez announced Tuesday that he would step down from that post.
Rodriguez said he would hold on to his seat on the board.
The move comes shortly after Rodriguez was charged with three felonies related to his election. Prosecutors accuse Rodriguez of engaging in a campaign money-laundering scheme. They said he gave more than $24,000 to his own campaign, while illegally representing that the donations had been made by more than two dozen other contributors.
The charges blindsided his fellow school board member.