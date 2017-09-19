Ref Rodriguez will step down as president but keep his seat on the L.A. Unified school board

Los Angeles Board of Education President Ref Rodriguez announced Tuesday that he would step down from that post.

Rodriguez said he would hold on to his seat on the board.

The move comes shortly after Rodriguez was charged with three felonies related to his election. Prosecutors accuse Rodriguez of engaging in a campaign money-laundering scheme. They said he gave more than $24,000 to his own campaign, while illegally representing that the donations had been made by more than two dozen other contributors.

The charges blindsided his fellow school board member.