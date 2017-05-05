Renovations at USC and UCLA, California's charter school lobby, AHCA fallout: What's new in education today

A rendering of the future graduate art studios at UCLA.

In and around Los Angeles:

At USC, the Coliseum's renovation plan includes fewer seats and pricey donations required for some of them.

UCLA is updating its decrepit graduate art studios, and will host a fundraiser with some famous names to launch the effort.

In California:

California's charter school lobby flexes its considerable financial muscles.

Stagnant funding, rising costs and possible federal cuts could threaten the size and existence of California's state-subsidized after-school programs.

Nationwide:

Chinese students enrolled in American colleges sometimes bring a pro-government agenda with them.

Because many Medicaid dollars cover special education at schools nationwide, advocates are worried about the effect the new healthcare bill could have on kids.

