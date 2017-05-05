Renovations at USC and UCLA, California's charter school lobby, AHCA fallout: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- These four students were suspended from Albany High School in the Bay Area for pressing like or commenting on a racist Instagram post. Now they're suing the district.
- The federal government might have eased nutritional requirements for school lunches, but L.A. Unified will continue to abide by the tougher rules created by the Obama administration.
Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- At USC, the Coliseum's renovation plan includes fewer seats and pricey donations required for some of them.
- UCLA is updating its decrepit graduate art studios, and will host a fundraiser with some famous names to launch the effort.
In California:
- California's charter school lobby flexes its considerable financial muscles.
- Stagnant funding, rising costs and possible federal cuts could threaten the size and existence of California's state-subsidized after-school programs.
Nationwide:
- Chinese students enrolled in American colleges sometimes bring a pro-government agenda with them.
- Because many Medicaid dollars cover special education at schools nationwide, advocates are worried about the effect the new healthcare bill could have on kids.
