LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

  • These four students were suspended from Albany High School in the Bay Area for pressing like or commenting on a racist Instagram post. Now they're suing the district.
  • The federal government might have eased nutritional requirements for school lunches, but L.A. Unified will continue to abide by the tougher rules created by the Obama administration.
Charter SchoolsHigher EducationK-12University of California

Renovations at USC and UCLA, California's charter school lobby, AHCA fallout: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
A rendering of the future graduate art studios at UCLA. (Johnston Marklee)
A rendering of the future graduate art studios at UCLA. (Johnston Marklee)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • California's charter school lobby flexes its considerable financial muscles.
  • Stagnant funding, rising costs and possible federal cuts could threaten the size and existence of California's state-subsidized after-school programs.

Nationwide:

Come see us on Facebook and let us know what you think about the latest education news. We'd love to hear from you.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
61°