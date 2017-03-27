Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- A security breach didn't stop Grenada Hills Charter High School from winning the California Academic Decathlon.
- A former UC Berkeley student and researcher filed a lawsuit alleging that an 84-year-old professor there sexually assaulted her, and cut her pay when she rejected him.
Decathlon winners, investigating UC Berkeley's chancellor and a random act of kindness: What's new in education today
In and around Los Angeles:
- The winner of the California Academic Decathlon is Granada Hills Charter High School. Again.
- L.A. Unified is directing families to its new resources for Spanish speakers.
In California:
- UC Berkeley Chancellor Nicholas Dirks inappropriately accepted fitness perks, an investigation found.
- Some schools are using outdoor lessons to teach the state's new, more hands-on science standards.
Nationwide:
- U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said that standardized tests are necessary, but that it's up to states and school districts to decide how many to administer.
- First-generation students have no road map for getting into college.
- A chance encounter led to a customer raising money for a Kansas City Popeye's employee's schooling.