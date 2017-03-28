Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified Board Committee of the Whole is meeting Tuesday. Parents at Third Street Elementary School will present their case against a charter school colocation.
- A security breach didn't stop Grenada Hills Charter High School from winning the California Academic Decathlon.
Rising administrator salaries, 100-year-old schools and chicken nuggets in a bun: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A handful of Los Angeles Unified schools will be turning 100 over the next few years.
- A North Hollywood school faces budget cuts because of a law that limits the amount of money schools that serve predominantly white students can receive.
In California:
- Salaries for administrators are rising faster than teacher pay across California's school districts.
- The Public Policy Institute of California wants special education money to be sent to school districts instead of regional agencies, but some parents disagree.
Nationwide:
- Trump signs a bill that pulls back some of Obama's education regulations around school accountability and teacher preparation.
- Lunch in this Pennsylvania school was once chicken nuggets in a hot dog bun.