Rodriguez's puzzling finances, a rush to renew DACA status, Philadelphia discrimination lawsuit: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Friends and foes of L.A. school board president Ref Rodriguez are puzzled about why he allegedly engaged in a campaign money-laundering scheme when he could have simply written himself a check.
- Nine people were arrested as conservative writer Ben Shapiro visited UC Berkeley; hundreds of law enforcement officers, many in riot gear, prepared for violence but no major skirmishes were reported.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Some of Ref Rodriguez's friends and foes are confused by the school board president's involvement in what investigators call a campaign money-laundering scheme.
- A local law school is helping "Dreamers" apply to renew their DACA status before the Oct. 5 deadline set by the Trump administration.
In California:
- UC Berkeley administrators say the organizers of a controversial far-right festival missed the deadline for reserving two major event spaces on campus.
- California's legislature didn't pass a bill that would have made middle schools and high schools start a little later in the morning.
Nationwide:
- A lawsuit says Philadelphia's public school district relegated some female lacrosse and hockey players to what came to be known as the "Negro League."
- The University of Virginia board voted to remove plaques that honor alumni who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War.