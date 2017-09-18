LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Friends and foes of L.A. school board president Ref Rodriguez are puzzled about why he allegedly engaged in a campaign money-laundering scheme when he could have simply written himself a check.
  • Nine people were arrested as conservative writer Ben Shapiro visited UC Berkeley; hundreds of law enforcement officers, many in riot gear, prepared for violence but no major skirmishes were reported.
Rodriguez's puzzling finances, a rush to renew DACA status, Philadelphia discrimination lawsuit: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
The University of Virginia voted to remove plaques honoring alumni who fought for the Confederacy. Above, white nationalist groups march through the campus on Aug. 11. (Mykal McEldowney / Indianapolis Star)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Some of Ref Rodriguez's friends and foes are confused by the school board president's involvement in what investigators call a campaign money-laundering scheme.
  • A local law school is helping "Dreamers" apply to renew their DACA status before the Oct. 5 deadline set by the Trump administration.

In California:

Nationwide:

  • A lawsuit says Philadelphia's public school district relegated some female lacrosse and hockey players to what came to be known as the "Negro League."
  • The University of Virginia board voted to remove plaques that honor alumni who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War.

