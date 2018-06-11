Sacramento nears budget deal, Parkland students sing, districts seek loan deferment: What's new in education

Jun. 11, 2018, 10:52 a.m.
- K-12
- LAUSD
Happy summer! As teachers and students take a break, this daily roundup will be on summer hiatus. But please do come back here for education coverage, and if there’s anything you feel we’re missing, let us know.
In and around Southern California:
L.A. Unified’s school board is choosing to not renew the contract of its independent inspector general.
Jun. 7, 2018, 11:37 a.m.
- Betsy DeVos
- Higher Education
- LAUSD
- Charter Schools
In and around Southern California:
Why L.A. Unified may face financial crisis even with a large surplus this year.
An outside task force released a report saying that the district’s spending in key areas is out of step with comparable school districts.
Jun. 7, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
- LAUSD
Former Los Angeles schools Supt. Michelle King made “100% graduation” her central goal for the nation’s second-largest school district. Now the school board president wants to up the ante — and, by 2023, have every student graduate meeting requirements to enroll in one of the state’s public four-year universities.
According to LAUSD board President Monica Garcia’s resolution, titled Realizing the Promise for All: Close the Gap by 2023, just 31.9% of recent graduates meet those requirements. The district currently allows students to graduate with D grades in the required classes instead of the minimum C grades that Cal State and the University of California require.
The board is scheduled to vote on the resolution Tuesday.
Jun. 7, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
A woman and her boyfriend are expected to be sentenced Thursday for the torture and murder of an 8-year-old boy whose killing in 2013 provoked public outrage, prompted sweeping reform of Los Angeles County’s child welfare system, and led to unprecedented criminal charges against social workers who handled the child’s case.
Jun. 6, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
The Los Angeles school district is out of step with similar school systems, spending more on teachers’ pay and health benefits and less on activities that could enhance student learning, according to a new report by an outside task force.
Jun. 6, 2018, 7:47 a.m.
A former vice dean of
Jun. 4, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
With more than half a billion dollars socked away for next school year, the
Jun. 4, 2018, 10:05 a.m.
- Higher Education
- K-12
- University of California
In and around Southern California:
Several USC deans have sent out messages trying to reassure students and faculty that the university is committed to changing in light of misconduct allegations against the university’s longtime gynecologist.
These are the stories of the gynecologist’s former patients.
Jun. 4, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
Top administrators at
Jun. 1, 2018, 8:55 a.m.
- Betsy DeVos
- Higher Education
- K-12
- school safety
In and around Southern California:
Rick Caruso, owner of the Grove and other prominent shopping centers, has been elected to lead USC’s board of trustees.In his first act as chair, he announced an outside investigation of the conduct of longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall and of “reporting failures.”
Around the state: