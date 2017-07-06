Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Los Angeles Unified's school board has its first formal meeting with the group's two new members today. Stay tuned for more coverage.
- If the GOP succeeds in their attempt to roll back Medicaid kids — including those in rural areas that voted for Trump — could lose out.
These SoCal high school grads want you to be present and stay funky
When asked to reflect on their time in high school, several San Dieguito Academy seniors talked about how high school shaped them to be who they are today, the power of now and how to keep the "funky" spirit alive.
Linnea Leidy, an avid member in the San Diego school's speech, debate and journalism programs, spoke about her growing involvement throughout high school.
Yoni Kruvi is an actor and musician at San Dieguito Academy; he spoke about the importance of being truly present.
Blake Dewitt, who spent time in theater and other clubs during high school, reflected on the memories she shared in her graduation speech.
San Dieguito Academy