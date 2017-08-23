Berkeley's new chancellor: Don't shout down hate speech

Carol T. Christ, UC Berkeley's new chancellor, is putting free speech front and center.

On the day she welcomed 9,500 new students to campus, she announced the start of a free speech year at Berkeley — with activities designed to focus on the importance of our rights to express ourselves.

On Wednesday, she sent a message to students, faculty and staff expounding on that idea in the wake of "events in Charlottesville, with their racism, bigotry, violence and mayhem."

The law, she said, is "very clear... But the most powerful argument for free speech is not one of legal constraint — that we're required to allow it —but of value. The public expression of many sharply divergent points of view is fundamental both to our democracy and to our mission as a university."

Christ urged members of the community not to use "the heckler's veto or what some call platform denial" when confronted with opinions to which they object.

"Call toxic speech out for what it is, don’t shout it down, for in shouting it down, you collude in the narrative that universities are not open to all speech," she wrote. "Respond to hate speech with more speech."

