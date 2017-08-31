Will Trump dump DACA? California schools brace for news

As hundreds of thousands of young immigrants protected under an Obama-era program anxiously await President Trump’s decision on whether to end it — which some reports say could come as early as Friday — schools and universities across California have launched rapid response teams, stepped up legal support, issued messages of solidarity and called on Trump to allow students who are in the country without legal status to continue their educations without fear of deportation.

At the Los Rios Community College District, which includes Sacramento City College, campus officials said they have convened a rapid response team in preparation for any changes to the federal program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

“By working together, we can and will continue to ensure that our colleges are safe places for ALL students to pursue their dreams," District Chancellor Brian King wrote in an email to the community. “Just like our efforts on emergency response preparedness, we may not know how and when a crisis will present itself for our students, but we have a responsibility to be ready for all potential scenarios.”

Leaders of the Los Angeles Unified School District also reiterated Thursday that its schools are “safe zones,” and that immigration enforcement agents are not allowed on campuses without a review by district officials.

“Dreamers, whether they are students or teachers, have worked hard to contribute to this beautiful country and city, and they should be celebrated, not turned away,” LAUSD Board President Ref Rodriguez said. “We will do everything in our power to protect every one of those students and every one of those employees.”

White House officials said Trump is still reviewing DACA and denied that the president had decided to end it.