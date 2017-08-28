Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
STEM school fight, test score delay, race and campus sexual assault: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A proposal to create a STEM school overseen by the state caused the first real debate in the newly configured L.A. Board of Education last week.
- L.A. Unified is looking for volunteers for student recovery day in September, an event that targets at-risk students who are likely to miss school.
In California:
- The California Department of Education is delaying the public release of standardized test scores indefinitely.
- A guide to understanding the Common Core standards in California.
Nationwide:
- A Q&A with an activist on how race can affect the handling of campus sexual assault.
- Is the closing of coding boot camps nationwide the precursor to a shakeout in the field?