LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • At the last L.A. school board meeting, a debate over a proposed STEM school really was about bigger issues of educational control.
  • The state is delaying the release of standardized test scores indefinitely, due to a "data issue."
Charter SchoolsFor ParentsHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

STEM school fight, test score delay, race and campus sexual assault: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • A proposal to create a STEM school overseen by the state caused the first real debate in the newly configured L.A. Board of Education last week. 
  • L.A. Unified is looking for volunteers for student recovery day in September, an event that targets at-risk students who are likely to miss school.

In California:

Nationwide:

  • A Q&A with an activist on how race can affect the handling of campus sexual assault.
  • Is the closing of coding boot camps nationwide the precursor to a shakeout in the field?

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
80°