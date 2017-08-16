Starting late, the last new campus, the first Armenian dual-language class: Back to school in LAUSD

Good morning and welcome back to school. In honor of yesterday's first day of classes, we're skipping national and state news today to give you a full look at L.A. Unified and another nearby district.

The nuts and bolts:

How L.A. Unified built 131 modern school campuses, capping off the nation's most expensive school construction project.

The district is piloting a later start at some schools. To students, this is a no-brainer.

What's new:

The district's first school for boys is off to a lively start.

L.A. Unified introduced its first Armenian dual-language classes.

What the first day looked like:

Click through our photo gallery to see the latest trends in school fashion and architecture.

Schools superintendent Michelle King was excited, to say the least.

What could go wrong?