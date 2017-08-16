Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Welcome back to school, Angelenos. Here are eight new things you should know about L.A. Unified.
- Here's what happened at the new Armenian dual-immersion program and at the district's first school for boys.
Starting late, the last new campus, the first Armenian dual-language class: Back to school in LAUSD
|Joy Resmovits
Good morning and welcome back to school. In honor of yesterday's first day of classes, we're skipping national and state news today to give you a full look at L.A. Unified and another nearby district.
The nuts and bolts:
- How L.A. Unified built 131 modern school campuses, capping off the nation's most expensive school construction project.
- The district is piloting a later start at some schools. To students, this is a no-brainer.
What's new:
- The district's first school for boys is off to a lively start.
- L.A. Unified introduced its first Armenian dual-language classes.
What the first day looked like:
- Click through our photo gallery to see the latest trends in school fashion and architecture.
- Schools superintendent Michelle King was excited, to say the least.
What could go wrong?
- A hive of bees moved into a Palmdale classroom this summer. Stings sent some students to the hospital.