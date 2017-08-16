LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Starting late, the last new campus, the first Armenian dual-language class: Back to school in LAUSD

Joy Resmovits
First-grader Sofia Sousani at Mountain View Elementary School in Tujunga. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Good morning and welcome back to school. In honor of yesterday's first day of classes, we're skipping national and state news today to give you a full look at L.A. Unified and another nearby district.

The nuts and bolts:

  • How L.A. Unified built 131 modern school campuses, capping off the nation's most expensive school construction project.
  • The district is piloting a later start at some schools. To students, this is a no-brainer.

What's new: 

What the first day looked like:

  • Click through our photo gallery to see the latest trends in school fashion and architecture.
  • Schools superintendent Michelle King was excited, to say the least.

What could go wrong?

 

