- A group of USC faculty members sent a letter to the school's leaders outlining seven moves the school could make to better protect immigrant and foreign students, faculty and staff.
- UC Berkeley researchers use microchipped acorns to study the secret lives of squirrels.
Studying squirrels, running for Congress and Trump's proposed budget cuts: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Wendy Carillo, who went to Roosevelt High, Cal State LA and USC, is running for Congress.
- So is Yolie Flores, a local education activist and former L.A. school board member who has a history of advocating for charter schools.
- A Pierce College student is fighting the school's "free speech zones" with a lawsuit.
California:
- This UC Berkeley lab is studying squirrels.
- The state continues to fund significantly more part-time than full-time preschool spots.
Nationwide:
- President Trump wants Congress to cut $3 billion in federal education funding this year, according to reports.