Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • A group of USC faculty members sent a letter to the school's leaders outlining seven moves the school could make to better protect immigrant and foreign students, faculty and staff.
  • UC Berkeley researchers use microchipped acorns to study the secret lives of squirrels.
Studying squirrels, running for Congress and Trump's proposed budget cuts: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Peter DaSilva / For The Times)

In and around Los Angeles: 

  • Wendy Carillo, who went to Roosevelt High, Cal State LA and USC, is running for Congress.
  • So is Yolie Flores, a local education activist  and former L.A. school board member who has a history of advocating for charter schools.
  • A Pierce College student is fighting the school's "free speech zones" with a lawsuit.

California:

  • This UC Berkeley lab is studying squirrels.
  • The state continues to fund significantly more part-time than full-time preschool spots.

Nationwide:

  • President Trump wants Congress to cut $3 billion in federal education funding this year, according to reports.

Latest updates

