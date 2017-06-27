Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- A new study found that Oakland's charter schools have received less public funding than Oakland’s traditional public schools, but that traditional schools have had a more challenging student population.
- African American students at UC Riverside graduate at rates similar to those of whites and Latinos and just below Asian Americans.
Supreme Court rules church school has a right to tax funds for its playground
|David Savage
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a church-run preschool has a religious-freedom right to receive a tax-funded grant to improve its playground and may not be excluded from such aid on the grounds of church-state separation.
The court’s 7-2 decision is an important, but modest victory for religious-rights advocates. It stops well short of saying that church schools have a right to public funds for teaching, for example.