  • A new study found that Oakland's charter schools have received less public funding than Oakland’s traditional public schools, but that traditional schools have had a more challenging student population.
  • African American students at UC Riverside graduate at rates similar to those of whites and Latinos and just below Asian Americans.
Supreme Court rules church school has a right to tax funds for its playground

David Savage
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a church-run preschool has a religious-freedom right to receive a tax-funded grant to improve its playground and may not be excluded from such aid on the grounds of church-state separation.

The court’s 7-2 decision is an important, but modest victory for religious-rights advocates. It stops well short of saying that church schools have a right to public funds for teaching, for example.

