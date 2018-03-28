Teachers whose federal grants turned into loans feel betrayed, NPR reports

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

Thousands of people who thought they had been given $4,000 a year from the federal government in exchange for promising their services to high-need classrooms now find they owe the government money.

Many teachers have had federal grants taken away and turned into loans, often for paperwork errors, according to a government report whose contents were first revealed by NPR on Wednesday.

The fund, known as the TEACH Grant, gives college students preparing to become teachers up to $4,000 each academic year. In exchange for the money, the students must agree to teach in a high-needs field for at least four years within an eight-year period.