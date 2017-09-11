NATION
Live updates: Storm surges threaten Florida's Gulf and Atlantic coasts
Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Tennessee lessons, Irma school closures, extending LCFF's future: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Charles Trainor Jr. / Miami Herald)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • In case you missed it, here's our special report on a small L.A. school district that signed up Catholic school students to boost its enrollment.
  • The Rams and CBS honored some of L.A. Unified's students and teachers this weekend.
  • How the district is trying to promote collaboration with charter schools.

In California:

  • UC Berkeley is tightening its security in advance of a visit from controversial right-wing host Ben Shapiro.
  • A new report recommends finding a way for the Local Control Funding Formula to become sustainable amid political change.
  • Tennessee is beating California in terms of college affordability, The Times' Sacramento columnist writes.

Nationwide:

  • Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' large vacation "cottage" in Michigan has provoked a strong response online.
  • Hurricane Irma has caused many school closures.

Latest updates

