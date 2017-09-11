Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- An L.A. County public school district found a new way to boost sagging enrollment: Count students attending Catholic school.
- UC Berkeley is increasing police presence in advance of a visit from right-leaning talk show host Ben Shapiro.
Tennessee lessons, Irma school closures, extending LCFF's future: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- In case you missed it, here's our special report on a small L.A. school district that signed up Catholic school students to boost its enrollment.
- The Rams and CBS honored some of L.A. Unified's students and teachers this weekend.
- How the district is trying to promote collaboration with charter schools.
In California:
- UC Berkeley is tightening its security in advance of a visit from controversial right-wing host Ben Shapiro.
- A new report recommends finding a way for the Local Control Funding Formula to become sustainable amid political change.
- Tennessee is beating California in terms of college affordability, The Times' Sacramento columnist writes.
Nationwide:
- Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' large vacation "cottage" in Michigan has provoked a strong response online.
- Hurricane Irma has caused many school closures.