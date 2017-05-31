LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Now that charter school backers have a majority on the L.A. Unified school board, they say they want things like a better space allocation process and a less combative relationship with the district.
  • The students at Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts staged a walkout after one student accused another of rape.
Comedy education, a push for more family leave, experiencing a campus murder: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
Children in Glendale's summer lunch program in 2015. (Raul Roa / Glendale News-Press)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • State lawmakers want to expand California's paid family leave program to parents working at small businesses.
  • The story of a dwindling school district, Georgetown in El Dorado County.
  • Chula Vista parents mourn the closing of a 66-year-old Episcopal school.

Nationwide:

  • Teachers at a D.C. charter school launch a bid to unionize.
  • How students of color experienced the death of a Bowie State University student, who was fatally stabbed near the University of Maryland at College Park campus.

