Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Now that charter school backers have a majority on the L.A. Unified school board, they say they want things like a better space allocation process and a less combative relationship with the district.
- The students at Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts staged a walkout after one student accused another of rape.
Comedy education, a push for more family leave, experiencing a campus murder: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Glendale libraries offer free lunches to children over the summer.
- L.A. City College is creating a comedy-education program named after Rodney Dangerfield.
In California:
- State lawmakers want to expand California's paid family leave program to parents working at small businesses.
- The story of a dwindling school district, Georgetown in El Dorado County.
- Chula Vista parents mourn the closing of a 66-year-old Episcopal school.
Nationwide:
- Teachers at a D.C. charter school launch a bid to unionize.
- How students of color experienced the death of a Bowie State University student, who was fatally stabbed near the University of Maryland at College Park campus.