Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school was a murder-suicide. A man came into a special needs class and shot his wife, the teacher. Two children standing behind her were hit. One died.
- Newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will soon hear arguments in a case that involves public funding of religious schools.
Shock and grief in San Bernardino, tuition-free college in New York: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A report found that charter schools are growing where they're not needed.
- L.A. Unified school board president Steve Zimmer has barely raised any money for his reelection campaign since the March primary.
In California:
- A man estranged from his wife showed up at her special-needs classroom at a San Bernardino elementary school and fatally shot her and an 8-year-old boy.
- Parents were confused about how and where to pick up their children after the attack.
- The mother of the slain teacher says she was devoted to her students.
Nationwide:
- New York soon will start offering free tuition to working- and middle-class students at its public colleges and universities. Students who receive the aid have to live and work in the state, at least for as many years as they got the help.
- How a homeless man who was once on an MTV reality show made it through college.