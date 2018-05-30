Trouble at L.A.'s school for the deaf, LAPD investigates USC gynecologist, man convicted in UCLA student's death: What's new in education

May. 30, 2018, 8:52 a.m.
- Higher Education
- K-12
- University of California
- LAUSD
- school safety
In and around Southern California:
Some parents at L.A.’s only school for the deaf think the school is in crisis and say they are considering withdrawing their children.
The Los Angeles Police Department has launched a sweeping probe into USC’s longtime campus gynecologist, saying it will investigate 52 complaints of misconduct filed by former patients.
May. 30, 2018, 8:13 a.m.
May. 30, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
May. 30, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Ever since her son was 6 months old, Juliet Hidalgo has been bringing him to the Marlton School, a low-slung building in Baldwin Hills that for generations has been a second home for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Los Angeles.
May. 27, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
An unprecedented amount of money from wealthy donors, unions and corporations is flowing into the California governor’s race, giving independent groups — unrestricted by contribution limits — a greater say in picking the state’s chief executive than ever before.
May. 25, 2018, 6:20 p.m.
May. 25, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
Unions aren’t giving new L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner a honeymoon period. They organized a large rally and job action within his first two weeks on the job.
As more women come forward with complaints about a campus gynecologist’s behavior, the USC Board of Trustees announced it would hire independent attorneys to investigate.
May. 25, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
May. 25, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.
May. 25, 2018, 8:37 a.m.
In the less than two weeks since Austin Beutner took charge of Los Angeles schools, unions representing teachers and administrators have staged a job action and a protest.