LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Betsy DeVosHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

Trump's words for L.A. schools, Westech College's shutdown and teacher certification: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Westech College's Moreno Valley campus None
Westech College's Moreno Valley campus

In and around Los Angeles:

  • A new LAUSD school in Maywood has been approved to participate in City Section sports.
  • President Trump said schools in L.A. are in "a very rough situation."

In California:

  • How teacher certification rules can complicate the careers of educators who move from one state to another.
  • The abrupt closure of Westech College raises questions about the viability of for-profit colleges.

Nationwide:

  • Civil rights advocates are skeptical of two new Trump hires.
  • Texas is revamping its special education laws following an investigation that found that the state has a quota for the number of students that qualify for services.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
57°