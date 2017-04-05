Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Meet the Hindu chaplain who leads the way at USC.
- Assemblyman Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) announced his candidacy for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Trump's words for L.A. schools, Westech College's shutdown and teacher certification: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A new LAUSD school in Maywood has been approved to participate in City Section sports.
- President Trump said schools in L.A. are in "a very rough situation."
In California:
- How teacher certification rules can complicate the careers of educators who move from one state to another.
- The abrupt closure of Westech College raises questions about the viability of for-profit colleges.
Nationwide: