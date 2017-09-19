UC Irvine's record donation, Harvey's hit on Texas schools, test results delayed: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Friends and foes of L.A. school board president Ref Rodriguez are puzzled about why he allegedly engaged in a campaign money-laundering scheme when he could have simply written himself a check.

Nine people were arrested as conservative writer Ben Shapiro visited UC Berkeley; hundreds of law enforcement officers, many in riot gear, prepared for violence but no major skirmishes were reported.