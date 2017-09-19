LOCAL Education

  • Friends and foes of L.A. school board president Ref Rodriguez are puzzled about why he allegedly engaged in a campaign money-laundering scheme when he could have simply written himself a check.
  • Nine people were arrested as conservative writer Ben Shapiro visited UC Berkeley; hundreds of law enforcement officers, many in riot gear, prepared for violence but no major skirmishes were reported.
UC Irvine's record donation, Harvey's hit on Texas schools, test results delayed: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(David Montero / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • When should the school year start and end? L.A. Unified wants to know what you think.
  • Cal State is teaming up with Univision this weekend to host a free festival focused on showing young Latinos and their families the educational resources and opportunities available to them.

In California:

Nationwide:

