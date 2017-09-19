Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Friends and foes of L.A. school board president Ref Rodriguez are puzzled about why he allegedly engaged in a campaign money-laundering scheme when he could have simply written himself a check.
- Nine people were arrested as conservative writer Ben Shapiro visited UC Berkeley; hundreds of law enforcement officers, many in riot gear, prepared for violence but no major skirmishes were reported.
UC Irvine's record donation, Harvey's hit on Texas schools, test results delayed: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- When should the school year start and end? L.A. Unified wants to know what you think.
- Cal State is teaming up with Univision this weekend to host a free festival focused on showing young Latinos and their families the educational resources and opportunities available to them.
In California:
- UC Irvine's record-breaking $200 million donation aims to embed integrative health approaches in research, teaching and patient care.
- We still don't know when California's standardized test scores from the last school year will be released to the public.
Nationwide:
- Five school districts in Texas are still closed due to damage from Harvey.
- Elon Musk is trying to make his mark on the education space.