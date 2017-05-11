UC President Napolitano on state audit: She'll fix budget problems cited but 'there is no secret pot of money'

University of California President Janet Napolitano says she is a straight shooter who fixes problems and corrects mistakes — and already has started tackling recommendations for improvement in a critical state audit on her office's budget practices.

In a commentary published Wednesday in the San Francisco Chronicle, Napolitano also wrote that the audit sparked "mischaracterizations" of her office's financial operations.

The audit last month found that the president's office had amassed a $175-million undisclosed budget reserve, paid generous salaries, failed to justify systemwide initiatives and inappropriately screened campus responses to auditor surveys. The findings have sparked some calls for Napolitano's resignation, tighter state control of UC and a rollback of the 2.5% tuition hike approved by UC regents this year.

UC has disputed the finding of a hidden reserve, saying surplus funds amounted to $38 million, with the rest of the money budgeted for such priorities as aid to undocumented students and sexual misconduct victims.

"There is no secret pot of money that funds dubious priorities," Napolitano wrote.

Read her commentary here.