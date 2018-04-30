Advertisement
Essential Education: Alonso leaves LAUSD superintendent candidate pool
UC San Diego's sexual assault prevention efforts, teachers on strike, LAUSD transfer deadline: What's new in education

Thousands of Arizona teachers march through downtown Phoenix on their way to the State Capitol.
Thousands of Arizona teachers march through downtown Phoenix on their way to the State Capitol. (Ralph Freso / Getty Images)

In and around Los Angeles:

How UC San Diego has fought against sexual assault for the last three decades.

L.A. Unified students who want to transfer have until May 18 to apply.

Teacher walkouts in Arizona and Colorado continue national debate on money for schools

Following the lead of teachers who walked off the job in other states in recent weeks, thousands of teachers and their supporters took to the streets in Arizona and Colorado for the second day in a row to demand better pay and more funding for education.

Three decades before the #MeToo movement, UC San Diego led the way against sexual assault

When Nancy Wahlig first started her fight against sexual assault, one company was marketing a capsule for women to stash in their bras and then smash to release a vile odor.

Alonso withdraws, UC shelves tuition hike, the good news behind the new autism numbers: What's new in education

Andrés Alonso announced Thursday that he had removed himself from consideration to be the next L.A. schools superintendent.
Andrés Alonso announced Thursday that he had removed himself from consideration to be the next L.A. schools superintendent. (Elizabeth Malby / Associated Press)

In and around Los Angeles:

Former Baltimore schools chief Andrés Alonso withdrew from consideration for the L.A. Unified superintendent job.

How L.A. Unified is helping English learners reach fluency.

Andrés Alonso withdraws from consideration for L.A. schools job

Andrés Alonso, believed to be one of three remaining finalists to lead the Los Angeles school system, has withdrawn from consideration. The remaining known candidates in the confidential search are former investment banker Austin Beutner and interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian.

Here's why the apparent increase in autism spectrum disorders may be good for U.S. children

The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder among American children continues to rise, new government data suggest. And that may be a good thing.

UC shelves tuition increase for now, in hopes of getting more state funding

University of California regents will not vote on a tuition increase next month, shelving the plan for now in hopes that state lawmakers will come through with more funding.

Call for transparency in L.A. schools chief search, Pasadena's budget problem, Cal State's lab safety issues: What's new in education

Antonio Villaraigosa proposed rewarding public service with a year of free tuition.
Antonio Villaraigosa proposed rewarding public service with a year of free tuition. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

A group of parents from the San Fernando Valley are criticizing L.A. Unified for what they call the district’s nontransparent superintendent search.

The L.A. County Office of Education wrote a letter to Pasadena Unified saying the district needs to cut $8.15 million from its 2019-2020 budget.

A chemical spill, unchecked eyewash stations, poor training: Audit details Cal State's lax lab safety

In May 2016, two bottles tumbled off a poorly supported shelf and broke, leading to a chemical spill in a Sacramento State University lab.

Racism at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, a Fresno professor's tweets, charter school growth: What's new in education

Naba Ahmed is editor in chief of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's Mustang News.
Naba Ahmed is editor in chief of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo's Mustang News. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

California’s charter school enrollment is growing fast, especially in the big urban counties of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Contra Costa.

L.A. Unified is promoting Denim Day on Thursday, encouraging people to wear jeans as part of a campaign to prevent sexual violence.