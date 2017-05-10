Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
L.A. Unified's stand on raids, the school board race's home stretch, unified enrollment: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified reasserts its commitment to standing up to federal immigration raids.
- L.A. school board candidates are responding to voters' — and students' — concerns in the home stretch of the May 16 vote.
- The school board stepped away from a plan to quickly install an online student enrollment portal.
In California:
- Former San Diego Unified and Long Beach Unified superintendent Carl Cohn says it's time for California's schools to meet the needs of all immigrant students.
- A look back at how Chinese immigrants fought to win access to San Francisco's schools.
- The University of California changed its proposal to limit out-of-state undergraduates.
Nationwide:
- The College Board's Khan Academy practice tools boost scores, a new study found.
- Students at the Parsons School of Design at the New School are working on clothing designs for people with disabilities.