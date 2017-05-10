LOCAL Education

  • The L.A. Board of Education unanimously passed a new set of policies that says clearly: Immigration officers, stay off school campuses.
  • UC tweaks its proposal to limit the percentage of out-of-state undergraduates.
L.A. Unified's stand on raids, the school board race's home stretch, unified enrollment: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Christina House / For The Times)

  • Former San Diego Unified and Long Beach Unified superintendent Carl Cohn says it's time for California's schools to meet the needs of all immigrant students.
  • A look back at how Chinese immigrants fought to win access to San Francisco's schools.
  • The University of California changed its proposal to limit out-of-state undergraduates.

