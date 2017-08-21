Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- How L.A. Unified built 131 new campuses and expanded 65 existing ones over 20 years for the cost of $10 billion.
- Some local students are using special glasses to view Monday's eclipse, but many others will be indoors.
USC dean drug scandal could take costly toll on school's legal battle with UC system
|Harriet Ryan
Six months after Dr. Carmen Puliafito stepped down as dean of USC’s medical school, he was called by the university to give sworn testimony as a witness in a lawsuit the institution was facing.
Of the many consequences of the Puliafito scandal for USC, few are as high-stakes as the possible effect on the court case that prompted his testimony last year.