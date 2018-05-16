Advertisement
Essential Education: Austin Beutner starts as superintendent
1246 posts
USC gynecologist investigated, Austin Beutner's first day, Delaine Eastin's latest move: What's new in education

Dr. George Tyndall was allowed to continue seeing student patients for years despite accusations of inappropriate behavior during exams.
In and around Southern California:

A USC gynecologist was allowed to continue practicing even after years of accusations of misconduct toward young women.

Austin Beutner spent his first day as L.A. Unified superintendent on a 13-hour crash course featuring different types of schools across the district.

By  and

USC let a gynecologist continue treating students despite years of misconduct allegations

For nearly 30 years, the University of Southern California’s student health clinic had one full-time gynecologist: Dr. George Tyndall. Tall and garrulous with distinctive jet black hair, he treated tens of thousands of female students, many of them teenagers seeing a gynecologist for the first time.

Beutner's first day, Cal State's budget, charter money in the governor's race: What's new in education

New L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner chats with children at Cleveland Early Education Center on his first official day on the job.
In and around Southern California:

Today is Austin Beutner’s first day as superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school district.

Charter school supporters are spending millions in an attempt to elect former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as governor of California.

By  and

On his first day as L.A. schools chief, Beutner plans a day of visits across the district

L.A. Unified’s new superintendent, Austin Beutner, will kick off his first day of work on Tuesday with a choreographed tour of the nation’s second-largest school district, from the San Fernando Valley to Carson.

By  and

Why a handful of rich charter school supporters are spending millions to elect Antonio Villaraigosa as governor

California voters have seen a barrage of sunny television ads in recent weeks touting former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s record on finances, crime and education, aired by Families & Teachers for Antonio Villaraigosa for Governor 2018.

Palmdale high school shooting, Beutner speaks, gubernatorial candidates talk schools: What's new in education

Austin Beutner, center
In and around Southern California:

Newly appointed L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner spoke to The Times’ education team.

Embattled L.A. Unified school board member Ref Rodriguez has resigned from California’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

Talking schools with L.A. Unified's new superintendent

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times
Austin Beutner, who officially starts Tuesday as the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, is taking on a famously difficult job at a particularly difficult time. The school board is divided and did not back him unanimously. The nation’s second-largest school district has deep-seated problems, including declining enrollment, lagging academic achievement and rising pension and healthcare costs that eat away at its budget.

The 58-year-old former investment banker and former L.A. Times publisher has years of experience in the financial world but none as an educator. Earlier this week, he sat down with the Times education team to discuss the challenges facing the district, which has about 60,000 employees and 500,000 students in traditional public schools. He did not talk about his plans — saying repeatedly, “stay tuned” — but he spoke in broad terms about his mindset in approaching the tough decisions ahead.

The education of Bertha Perez: How a UC Merced custodian's disenchantment led to a political awakening

It’s the third day of a three-day strike, and UC Merced custodian Bertha Perez is taking a break from a picket line at the university’s unremarkable entrance, an intersection with stop lights.

