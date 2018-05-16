USC gynecologist investigated, Austin Beutner's first day, Delaine Eastin's latest move: What's new in education

May. 16, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
A USC gynecologist was allowed to continue practicing even after years of accusations of misconduct toward young women.
Austin Beutner spent his first day as L.A. Unified superintendent on a 13-hour crash course featuring different types of schools across the district.
May. 15, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
For nearly 30 years, the University of Southern California’s student health clinic had one full-time gynecologist: Dr. George Tyndall. Tall and garrulous with distinctive jet black hair, he treated tens of thousands of female students, many of them teenagers seeing a gynecologist for the first time.
May. 15, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
Today is Austin Beutner’s first day as superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school district.
Charter school supporters are spending millions in an attempt to elect former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as governor of California.
May. 15, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
May. 15, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
May. 15, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
May. 14, 2018, 1:47 p.m.
California voters have seen a barrage of sunny television ads in recent weeks touting former Los Angeles Mayor
May. 14, 2018, 10:02 a.m.
Newly appointed L.A. Unified Supt. Austin Beutner spoke to The Times’ education team.
Embattled L.A. Unified school board member Ref Rodriguez has resigned from California’s Commission on Teacher Credentialing.
May. 14, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
Austin Beutner, who officially starts Tuesday as the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, is taking on a famously difficult job at a particularly difficult time. The school board is divided and did not back him unanimously. The nation’s second-largest school district has deep-seated problems, including declining enrollment, lagging academic achievement and rising pension and healthcare costs that eat away at its budget.
The 58-year-old former investment banker and former L.A. Times publisher has years of experience in the financial world but none as an educator. Earlier this week, he sat down with the Times education team to discuss the challenges facing the district, which has about 60,000 employees and 500,000 students in traditional public schools. He did not talk about his plans — saying repeatedly, “stay tuned” — but he spoke in broad terms about his mindset in approaching the tough decisions ahead.
May. 11, 2018, 9:07 a.m.
It’s the third day of a three-day strike, and