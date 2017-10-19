NATION
'Faith, family, football': How a Texas town is healing after a cop killed a black teenager
LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • What are Ref Rodriguez's prospects for staying on the school board — and the political costs for the charter-school movement if he does?
  • The L.A. Times editorial board weighs in on Rodriguez.
For ParentsHigher EducationK-12LAUSD

Rodriguez's checks, Snapchat campaign, school hackers: What's new in education

Joy Resmovits
(Tripplaar Kristoffer / SIPA USA)
(Tripplaar Kristoffer / SIPA USA)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • See the documents in the new complaints against L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez.
  • Former USC medical school dean Carmen Puliafito used meth on the days when he saw patients, investigators allege.
  • After a Snapchat threat made against a school this week, LAPD launched a campaign telling students to "End It. Don't Send it."

In California:

  • Children with at least one non-English-speaking parent are less likely to be enrolled in high-quality preschool programs, according to a new national study.
  • Gov. Jerry Brown signed about 100 bills that concern education and children.

Nationwide:

  • An arbitrator found that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's administration violated a Newark teacher contract.
  • The U.S. Department of Education is warning administrators about hackers targeting schools.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°