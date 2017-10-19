Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- What are Ref Rodriguez's prospects for staying on the school board — and the political costs for the charter-school movement if he does?
- The L.A. Times editorial board weighs in on Rodriguez.
Rodriguez's checks, Snapchat campaign, school hackers: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- See the documents in the new complaints against L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez.
- Former USC medical school dean Carmen Puliafito used meth on the days when he saw patients, investigators allege.
- After a Snapchat threat made against a school this week, LAPD launched a campaign telling students to "End It. Don't Send it."
In California:
- Children with at least one non-English-speaking parent are less likely to be enrolled in high-quality preschool programs, according to a new national study.
- Gov. Jerry Brown signed about 100 bills that concern education and children.
Nationwide: