What California's schools chief wants you to know about Trump's budget proposal

The day after President Trump unveiled a budget that would cut money from California's schools, state Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson promised to fight back.

“This proposal takes us backward, jeopardizing California’s progress," he said in a statement. Then, he listed how the budget could affect California's schools:

After-school programs that help 825,000 students in the state with fitness, nutrition and homework could lose $132 million

A program for training educators could lose $241 million

A nationwide voucher program goes against the wishes of the California voters, who twice rejected voucher plans

Torlakson is going to Washington, D.C., next week to lobby against the proposed changes.