BUSINESS
Wages rise on California farms. Americans still don’t want the job
LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

Betsy DeVosHigher EducationK-12

What California's schools chief wants you to know about Trump's budget proposal

Joy Resmovits
Tom Torlakson (Cheryl A. Guerrero / Los Angeles Times)
Tom Torlakson (Cheryl A. Guerrero / Los Angeles Times)

The day after President Trump unveiled a budget that would cut money from California's schools, state Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson promised to fight back.

“This proposal takes us backward, jeopardizing California’s progress," he said in a statement. Then, he listed how the budget could affect California's schools:

  • After-school programs that help 825,000 students in the state with fitness, nutrition and homework could lose $132 million
  • A program for training educators could lose $241 million
  • A nationwide voucher program goes against the wishes of the California voters, who twice rejected voucher plans

Torlakson is going to Washington, D.C., next week to lobby against the proposed changes.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
76°