Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- President Donald Trump's budget proposal would slash some federal education programs, including an entire grant devoted to developing good teachers.
- Montebello Unified students protested 333 pink slips.
What California's schools chief wants you to know about Trump's budget proposal
|Joy Resmovits
The day after President Trump unveiled a budget that would cut money from California's schools, state Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson promised to fight back.
“This proposal takes us backward, jeopardizing California’s progress," he said in a statement. Then, he listed how the budget could affect California's schools:
- After-school programs that help 825,000 students in the state with fitness, nutrition and homework could lose $132 million
- A program for training educators could lose $241 million
- A nationwide voucher program goes against the wishes of the California voters, who twice rejected voucher plans
Torlakson is going to Washington, D.C., next week to lobby against the proposed changes.